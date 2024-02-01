Pueblo police seek whereabouts of 2 kids after child’s remains found in storage shed

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police in Pueblo are seeking the whereabouts of two children after the remains of a child were found in a storage unit earlier this month.

The remains were found on the morning of Jan. 10 inside a metal container filled with hardened concrete inside a storage unit in the 600 block of West 6th Street, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Police said officers were initially called to the storage unit after a person located the metal container containing the remains.

The victim’s identification is being withheld at this time. However, police are attempting to locate two children as part of the homicide investigation.

The children have been identified as Jesus Dominguez and Yesenia Dominguez, who have not been seen since the summer of 2018, according to police.

Yesenia would currently be 9 years old. Jesus would currently be approximately 10 years old.

Police said two people, whom they are calling people of interest, have been interviewed. No arrests have been reported.