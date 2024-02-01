Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Pueblo police seek whereabouts of 2 kids after child’s remains found in storage shed

Yesenia and Jesus Dominguez
Pueblo Police Department
Yesenia and Jesus Dominguez
Posted at 6:33 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 20:46:12-05

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police in Pueblo are seeking the whereabouts of two children after the remains of a child were found in a storage unit earlier this month.

The remains were found on the morning of Jan. 10 inside a metal container filled with hardened concrete inside a storage unit in the 600 block of West 6th Street, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Police said officers were initially called to the storage unit after a person located the metal container containing the remains.

The victim’s identification is being withheld at this time. However, police are attempting to locate two children as part of the homicide investigation.

The children have been identified as Jesus Dominguez and Yesenia Dominguez, who have not been seen since the summer of 2018, according to police.

Yesenia would currently be 9 years old. Jesus would currently be approximately 10 years old.

Police said two people, whom they are calling people of interest, have been interviewed. No arrests have been reported.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives