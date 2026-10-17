Pueblo Police: 2 officers shot during weekend officer-involved shooting were hit by friendly fire

PUEBLO, Colo. — Two Pueblo police officers who were shot during an officer-involved shooting over the weekend were struck by friendly fire from fellow officers, police said.

The shooting happened the night of Saturday, October 10. Officers say they were responding to a home invasion call on Gaylord Avenue.

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The suspect in the home invasion was armed and led police on a chase to a nearby apartment complex. Police eventually shot and killed 36-year-old Luis Morales.

While officers exchanged gunfire, two officers were hit by gunfire. Officer Jonathon Woehler was shot in both legs, and Officer Justin Ortiz suffered a graze wound to the ankle. Both are expected to be OK.

Details surrounding how the officers managed to hit each other have not been released at the time of this update.

The Pueblo police chief says the department strives to grow and learn from the incident to become a better agency.

“As the facts are established, we will examine the incident carefully, including tactics, positioning, communication and decision-making. Then this will determine how we improve our training, equipment and procedure for the betterment of the Pueblo Police Department and the community we serve,” said Pueblo Police Department Chief Chris Noeller in part in a news release Friday.

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