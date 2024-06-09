Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Pueblo mom arrested for allegedly critically injuring 3-year-old boy, causing injuries to 14-year-old boy

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
pueblo mom.png
Posted at 12:50 PM, Jun 09, 2024

PUeblo, Colo. — A Pueblo West mother was arrested for allegedly critically injuring her 3-year-old son and causing non-life-threatening injuries to her 14-year-old son.

Samantha Kimberly was arrested Saturday night for felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and a second charge of child abuse due to injuries sustained by her two sons, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to Kimberly's home around 5 p.m. Saturday on a report that a 3-year-old was unconscious and breathing abnormally.

When deputies arrived, medical personnel were attending to the child, who had visible injuries to his body, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The toddler was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and later transported by flight to a hospital in Colorado Springs. The teen was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The details of the injuries are not yet known.

Kimberly was booked into the Pueblo County Jail where additional charges may be forthcoming, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at 719-583-6250.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News