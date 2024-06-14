Pueblo County 3-year-old dies in abuse case; 2 women arrested

PUEBLO COUNTY — A 3-year-old victim of child abuse died Wednesday at a Colorado Springs hospital, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said the child's mother, 38-year-old Samantha Kimberly, and her friend, 39-year-old Brittany Farmer, were arrested on charges of felony child abuse.

Kimberley was arrested on Saturday, and the sheriff's office said she is in the Pueblo County Jail on a $50,000 bond. Farmer was arrested on Tuesday and is being held in jail on a $500,000 bond.

Deputies responded to a home in Pueblo West for a report of an unresponsive child, and the boy was brought to a local hospital and then flown to a Colorado Springs hospital on Saturday evening. The child had life-threatening injuries.

In addition, a 14-year-old boy in the home also showed signs that he had been abused, the sheriff's office said. He was transported to a hospital and was placed in the Department of Human Services.

Kimberly is the mother of both children.

Kimberley and Farmer will face additional charges because the 3-year-old boy died of his injuries.

No other information was immediately available Thursday.

The sheriff's office said this is the third arrest made in less than a week for child abuse incidents in Pueblo West.

“I am deeply saddened and quite frankly, angry with the horrific details of this tragic situation,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero. “This is one of the worst abuse cases I have seen in my 24 years in law enforcement. No child should have to be subjected to this kind of torture and abuse.”

The sheriff's office says this is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident, call the sheriff's office at 719-583-6250.