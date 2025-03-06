Prosecutors disappointed after Parker man gets 38 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting his children

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Prosecutors in Douglas County were disappointed by a court’s decision this week to sentence a man who was found guilty of sexually assaulting his own children to only 38 years to life in prison.

Richard Lancellotti, 38, of Parker, was sentenced Wednesday after being convicted of eight separate incidents of sexual assault on his three biological children, which prosecutors said occurred in 2021.

Lancellotti was convicted on several charges, including sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, unlawful sexual contact, and sexual assault on a child as a pattern of abuse, a spokesperson with the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

When given an opportunity to address the court and express remorse, the spokesperson said, “Lancellotti instead apologized, ‘for being a bad father.’”

Danielle Jaramillo, the chief deputy DA, said after sentencing that while she respected the court’s decision, she was disappointed in the outcome given the man “committed some of the most egregious physical and sexual abuse upon his own children I have ever witnessed.”

“We asked that this predator be separately sentenced for each of the 8 individual sexual assaults he committed so that he would receive a total of 131 years to life in prison. The Court chose to run many of the sentences concurrently,” Jaramillo said.

District Attorney George Brauchler also expressed disappointment in the outcome, and decried what he described as “Colorados broken and deceptive sentencing of sex offenders.”

“This monster will be parole eligible in only 26 years, while he sentenced his victims—his children—to a lifetime of trying to overcome trauma at the hands of their father,” Brauchler said. “Lancellotti should never take a breath of free air again. After today, he likely will.”