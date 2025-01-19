Poudre School District teacher arrested on child sexual assault charges

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police in Fort Collins arrested a former Fossil Ridge High School teacher on charges of sexual assault on a child in connection with an alleged relationship the suspect had with one of his students.

Brendan Gallagher, 49, was taken into custody Thursday after the alleged abuse came to light in May of last year, according to the Fort Collins Police Department.

Gallagher, who was placed on administrative leave in May, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with one of his female students at Fossil Ridge High School in 2015, police said in a news release.

The Poudre School District became aware of the allegations in May of last year after the suspect told district staff about the alleged 2015 incident, the release said.

Gallagher was released from jail Friday after he posted a $200,000 bond.

The suspect has held a similar position in Berthoud, and investigators are concerned that there may be more victims or witnesses of additional criminal behavior related to this case.

Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information related to this type of behavior is being asked to contact Detective Brandon Wootan at bwootan@fcgov.com.