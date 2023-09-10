Possible gun battle leads to double shooting at Aurora apartment complex

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a possible gun battle that led to a double shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the Fitzsimmons Apartments on Nome Street around 1:15 a.m. following several reports of shots being fired, according to the Aurora Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found two gunshot victims — a woman who was grazed with a bullet and a man who was shot in the leg. Both were transported to the hospital.

Officers also discovered a number of shell casings, possibly indicating an exchange of gunfire between multiple people, police said in a statement.

No suspects have been identified or arrested. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.