'Poor planning' foils Aurora gas station robbery, two suspects jailed

AURORA, Colo. — Two men were arrested shotrly after they allegedly assaulted a driver at an Aurora gas station and stole his SUV, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Mark Houston, 37, and Joseph Sibomana, 32, are facing robbery and third-degree assault charges and remain in custody.

Police said the victim was pumping gas at a service station on E. Colfax Avenue early Thursday morning when the two suspects allegedly assaulted him and took off in his GMC Yukon.

Just moments later, the department said Houston and Sibomana were spotted just down the street from the scene of the alleged crime and were quickly arrested.

Police said one of the suspects still had blood on his hands.

The Aurora Police Department credits the quick arrests on the “sharp eyes, quick action, and some solid neighborhood checks” of its officers and the suspects’ “poor planning.”