Police warn of armed criminals targeting Cherry Hills Village

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — Police in Cherry Hills Village issued a bulletin to residents Wednesday, warning them of a group of armed individuals targeting homes and vehicles in the affluent Denver suburb.

Police told Denver7 that the group was recently captured on home security footage in the overnight hours going home-to-home checking for unlocked doors.

“It is important to note that when they (the suspects) were checking doors, they would move on when it was locked,” Cherry Hills Village Police Commander Brennan Leininger said.

There have been no reports of a successful home burglary. However, at least two vehicles have been stolen but recovered, police said. They are asking residents to be vigilant.

The Cherry Hills Village Police Department said they are working with other jurisdictions to see if the group is connected to other burglaries in the Denver metro area.