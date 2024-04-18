Police shot and killed a man Wednesday afternoon in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police shot and killed a man Wednesday afternoon, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Sgt. Ortega with the department said officers were responding to the Forts RV Park along Lake Avenue for an animal cruelty call.

When two officers responded around 2 p.m., they realized that the man they were contacting had a warrant for his arrest due to his failure to appear. As officers attempted to take him into custody, they said the man pulled a gun from his pocket and that is when at least one officer opened fire.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died of his injuries. None of the officers involved were injured, according to the department.

At this time the identity of the man and officers involved are not being released.

The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CRIT) led by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office will handle the investigation. In accordance with department protocol, the two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.