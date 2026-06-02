Police shooting shuts down 6th Avenue and Santa Fe Drive in Denver’s Lincoln Park neighborhood

DENVER — A police shooting has shut down 6th Avenue and Santa Fe Drive in Denver’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, a spokesperson with the Denver Police Department said Tuesday.

The shooting involved police officers from other jurisdictions, according to the DPD spokesperson, but it was not immediately clear which agency was involved or why they were conducting police work in Denver in the first place.

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A suspect has been taken to a hospital, though their condition is unknown. The DPD spokesperson did not say whether any officers had been injured in the shooting.

Roads in the area are closed, and drivers should find alternate routes.

This is a breaking, developing news story, and will be updated.