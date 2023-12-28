Watch Now
Police seek man in connection with Denver murder

Terrell Alexander Hunley
DPD
Terrell Alexander Hunley
Posted at 5:05 PM, Dec 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-27 19:05:56-05

DENVER — Police in Denver are looking for a 29-year-old man wanted for first-degree murder in connection with a shooting last month.

Terrell Alexander Hunley is accused of shooting and killing a man in the 2900 block of West Cornell Avenue on the evening of November 27.

Details surrounding the shooting were not released. The victim's identity is not known.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

