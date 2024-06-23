Police seek man in Alamosa triple shooting

ALAMOSA, Colo. — Police in Alamosa are searching for a man in connection with a triple shooting that occurred in the city early Sunday morning.

A report of shots fired prompted police to respond to the Sunset Inn Hotel in Alamosa around 2 a.m., where officers found three gunshot victims.

Authorities have not released the conditions of the victims.

Police said a person of interest, Henry Corral, fled the scene and was involved in a crash. He attempted to carjack a vehicle but then fled on foot.

Police said Corral is considered armed and dangerous. A description of Corral was not provided.

Police are asking the public to call 911 immediately if he is seen or his whereabouts are known.