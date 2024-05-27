Police seek hit-and-run suspect who allegedly struck individual sleeping in Downtown Denver alley

DENVER — Police in Denver are asking for the public’s help to find a driver who allegedly hit a sleeping person in a Downtown Denver alley last week.

The hit-and-run happened at around 4:47 p.m. on May 21 in an alley on 21st St. between Lawrence and Larimer streets.

Police said the suspect was going west through the alley when they struck the individual, who was sleeping at the time of the crash. The driver fled without stopping to render aid, they added.

The victim sustained serious injuries as a result of this crash, according to police, who said there was currently no vehicle or driver description.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Reference case #24-270607.

