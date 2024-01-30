Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Police seek hit-and-run driver after pedestrian is left with ‘significant’ injuries in west Denver

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
hit and run meade st_jan 27 2024.PNG
Posted at 1:37 PM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 15:37:43-05

DENVER – Police in Denver need your help to find a driver who left a pedestrian in the middle of the road in west Denver over the weekend.

The hit-and-run crash was reported Saturday at approximately 10:22 p.m. in the area of Meade Street and W. 14th Ave. in Denver’s West Colfax neighborhood, according to the Denver Police Department.

Investigators said Tuesday a late model Ford Bronco was going north on Mead St. when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street mid-block. The pedestrian suffered “significant injuries because of the crash,” according to police.

Not much information about the driver was relayed to police, with witnesses reporting the suspect may have been a white or Hispanic man wearing a red baseball cap. A passenger inside the suspect vehicle was described as a white or Hispanic woman with long dark hair.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | January 30, 11am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives