Police seek hit-and-run driver after pedestrian is left with ‘significant’ injuries in west Denver

DENVER – Police in Denver need your help to find a driver who left a pedestrian in the middle of the road in west Denver over the weekend.

The hit-and-run crash was reported Saturday at approximately 10:22 p.m. in the area of Meade Street and W. 14th Ave. in Denver’s West Colfax neighborhood, according to the Denver Police Department.

Investigators said Tuesday a late model Ford Bronco was going north on Mead St. when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street mid-block. The pedestrian suffered “significant injuries because of the crash,” according to police.

Not much information about the driver was relayed to police, with witnesses reporting the suspect may have been a white or Hispanic man wearing a red baseball cap. A passenger inside the suspect vehicle was described as a white or Hispanic woman with long dark hair.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

