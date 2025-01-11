Police searching for shooting suspects involved in Westminster crime spree

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police in Westminster are looking for three men who police said committed several vehicle break-ins and an attempted burglary before shooting at a car early Saturday morning.

No injuries from the shooting were reported.

Police said the shooting followed an attempted break-in of a business near W. 70th Avenue and N. Raleigh Street, which was unsuccessful after the business owner confronted the suspects.

The suspects fled from the business at a high rate of speed as one of the occupants of the vehicle fired several rounds at a car near W. 76th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, according to police.

Westminster police

The vehicle the three men were seen traveling in is described as a gold Kia Sedona minivan.

The descriptions of the suspects are limited, as all three were wearing puffer jackets and face masks.

Westminster police are cautioning the public not to approach the suspects if they are spotted. Instead, call the department at 303-658-4360.