Police search for suspect after man stabbed to death in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police in Westminster are searching for a man in connection with a deadly stabbing Saturday morning.

Police said a man was stabbed to death in the 12000 block of Melody Drive around 9 a.m. The victim was pronounced deceased at a hospital.

The suspect took off before officers arrived, and police are currently searching the area for him.

He is described as a 6’2” tall, 180-pound Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes.

The suspect was last seen wearing a brown or dark red hoodie and black pants and may be armed with a knife.

Police are asking anyone who knows the suspect's whereabouts or spots him to call 911.

No other details were immediately available.