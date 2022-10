SILT, Colo. — Silt police are searching for a suspect who attempted to kidnap a child Wednesday morning.

Around 7 a.m., a person in a ski mask attempted to kidnap an elementary-age child in the area of Kim Drive and Grand Avenue, Silt Police Chief Mike Kite said in a press release posted to the Town of Silt's Facebook page Friday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Silt PD at 970-876-2735.