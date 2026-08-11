Police on the hunt for hit-and-run suspect after man is left for dead on the road in northwest Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A man was left for dead on the road in northwest Aurora and police are now asking for your help to find the hit-and-run suspect.

The deadly hit-and-run happened just before 2:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of E. 16th Avenue and Fulton Street, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.

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Officers who responded to the area found the man lying on the roadway in the westbound lanes of E. 16th Avenue. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police could not say what type of vehicle the suspect may have been driving at the time of the crash, only saying in an update Tuesday that the investigation is active and ongoing.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office once family has been notified, police said.

Anyone with information about the deadly hit-and-run is asked to contact us through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.