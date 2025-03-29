Police: Man flees from crash, barricades self in Aurora condo

AURORA, Colo. — Police are attempting to apprehend a barricaded man in Aurora they said fled from a traffic stop and crash early Saturday morning.

Aurora police said the man had broken into a condo near S. Parker Road and S. Dayton Street. No injuries have been reported.

Residents of Rain Tree Condos have been asked to shelter in place.

The incident started hours earlier as an attempted traffic stop on S. Parker Road by Arapahoe County deputies.

However, the suspect failed to stop and took off from pursuing deputies, police said.

A short time later, the suspect was involved in a crash with another vehicle at the S. Parker Road and S. Dayton Street intersection and took off on foot.

Police said a woman was taken into custody at the crash scene. Her involvement or connection to the male suspect is not known.

Police negotiations with the barricaded suspect are ongoing.

This is a developing story