Police: Loveland man found with 4K child porn images had contact with minors

LOVELAND, Colo. — A Loveland man who allegedly possessed more than 4,000 images of child pornography had contact with “local minor victims,” according to the Loveland Police Department.

Jacob Neil Davis, 41, was arrested after a SWAT operation at his home on Feb. 5, Loveland police announced Wednesday in a news release.

Loveland investigators were tipped off about Davis’ alleged behavior by Montgomery County, Texas authorities, who told them Davis had been communicating online with one of their undercover officers. Texas is seeking to charge Davis with several counts of the intent to promote child pornography, the release said.

The alleged child porn images and information Davis had contact with local minor victims in Colorado were collected during the February raid on the suspect’s Loveland home, police said in the news release. Additional evidence was seized from a Fort Collins home that police said Davis occasionally stayed at.

Davis was booked into the Larimer County Jail on two counts of sex assault on a child and three counts of sexual exploitation of a child. His bond was set at $200,000. He is awaiting extradition to Texas.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Loveland Police Department Tip Line at 970-962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.