Police looking for stolen KIAs; drivers wanted in connection with shooting of bicyclist in early March

DENVER – Police in Denver are asking for the public’s help to find the drivers of two KIA vehicles believed to be involved in the shooting of a bicyclist in early March.

The shooting happened on March 9 shortly after 3 p.m., in the area of East 1st Avenue and North Emerson Street.

The vehicles, pictured above, are believed to be stolen and the driver of the silver Sportage is believed to have fired a shot, striking a bicyclist.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting, the drivers, or the vehicles, is asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.