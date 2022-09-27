Watch Now
Police looking for hit-and-run suspect after pedestrian was struck in southwest Denver early Sunday morning

Posted at 2:27 PM, Sep 27, 2022
DENVER – Police need your help identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning.

Investigators said the driver of a blocky, black SUV reportedly struck a pedestrian near the intersection of W. Mexico Avenue and S. Hazel Court at around 1:45 a.m. Sunday and left the scene without rendering aid to the injured victim, who sustained serious injuries following the crash.

The vehicle may have slight damage to the front end, according to police. No other information, such as make/model or license plate number was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged t call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

