Police investigate Westminster shooting that left driver critically wounded

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police in Westminster are investigating a weekend shooting that left a man critically injured and a juvenile with minor wounds.

The shooting happened Saturday night before 10 p.m. near W. 88th Avenue and Field Street, according to the Westminster Police Department.

Police said an unknown vehicle reportedly opened fire on another, striking the male driver and causing him to crash into a fence.

The man was found lying on the ground when police arrived. He was transported to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition, police said.

A front-seat juvenile had minor injuries; the rear-seat passenger was unhurt.

Detectives are working to identify the suspect. Police believe this was an isolated incident and say there is no ongoing threat to the public.