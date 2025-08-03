Police investigate homicide in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a homicide in the city’s Five Points neighborhood Saturday night.

Police reported on social media at 7:52 p.m. that detectives were investigating a homicide in the 2200 block of Glenarm Place.

No other details surrounding the investigation have been released.

The Denver Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s identity and cause of death at a later time.

No arrests have been made.