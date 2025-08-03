Police investigate homicide in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a homicide in the city’s Five Points neighborhood Saturday night.
Police reported on social media at 7:52 p.m. that detectives were investigating a homicide in the 2200 block of Glenarm Place.
No other details surrounding the investigation have been released.
The Denver Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s identity and cause of death at a later time.
No arrests have been made.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Denver cyclists call for change as ghost bike is dedicated to Salih Koç, 21
ADU permits increase as Front Range governments allow easier access to build them
Goodwill of Colorado graduates first class of students in new EV charging repair program
Harley's A Hot Dog Revolution pioneers matchmaking experience to help spread love
AI-powered recycling facility coming to Commerce City
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.