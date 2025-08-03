Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CrimeCrime

Actions

Police investigate homicide in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | August 3, 9am
Police in Denver
Posted

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a homicide in the city’s Five Points neighborhood Saturday night.

Police reported on social media at 7:52 p.m. that detectives were investigating a homicide in the 2200 block of Glenarm Place.

No other details surrounding the investigation have been released.

The Denver Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s identity and cause of death at a later time.

No arrests have been made.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JACLYN YOUR VOICE MATTERS PROMO.jpg

Denver7 | Your Voice: Listening to our communities