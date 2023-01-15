Police investigate homicide after man’s body found in Greeley park

DENVER — Police in Greeley are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found by officers inside a park in the city early Saturday morning.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was found by officers around 1:30 a.m. on the south side of Ramsier Park, located in the 2800 block of C Street.

Police were called to the park on a report of a downed person, according to a release from the Greeley Police Department.

Police said due to the victim’s injuries and the manner in which the man was found the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police did not release a suspected cause of death.

The victim’s identity will be released later by the Weld County Coroner pending next-of-kin notifications.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to please contact Detective Onderlinde at 970-350-9676.