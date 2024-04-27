Police investigate double shooting in southeast Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that left two people wounded on the city's southeast side Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the 8000 block of E. Girard Avenue, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said one of the victims sought medical care on their own. Denver police vehicles were seen parked outside a nearby urgent care clinic.

The other victim was located at the scene. The conditions of the two victims are not known.

Details as to what led up to the shooting were not released. No arrests were reported and suspect information was not available.