Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Police investigate double shooting in southeast Denver

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
denver shooting.png
Posted at 4:54 PM, Apr 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-27 18:55:11-04

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that left two people wounded on the city's southeast side Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the 8000 block of E. Girard Avenue, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said one of the victims sought medical care on their own. Denver police vehicles were seen parked outside a nearby urgent care clinic.

The other victim was located at the scene. The conditions of the two victims are not known.

Details as to what led up to the shooting were not released. No arrests were reported and suspect information was not available.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here