Police investigate 2 separate Denver shootings Saturday morning

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating two separate shootings that sent two people to the hospital Saturday morning.

The first shooting occurred in the 19800 block of East 47th Avenue in the city’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, police reported on Twitter at 9:56 a.m.

One person was transported to the hospital with an unknown extent of injuries, police said about the Green Valley Ranch Shooting.

About six minutes later, Denver police reported a second shooting, this time in the 7100 Block of Leetsdale Drive.

The Washington Virginia Vale neighborhood shooting sent one person to the hospital. Their condition is not known.

No suspect information for the two shootings was available.