Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Police investigate 2 separate Denver shootings Saturday morning

Crime-Police-Lights-Day-Generic.jpg
WTVR
Crime-Police-Lights-Day-Generic.jpg
Posted at 10:38 AM, Nov 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-12 12:38:52-05

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating two separate shootings that sent two people to the hospital Saturday morning.

The first shooting occurred in the 19800 block of East 47th Avenue in the city’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, police reported on Twitter at 9:56 a.m.

One person was transported to the hospital with an unknown extent of injuries, police said about the Green Valley Ranch Shooting.

About six minutes later, Denver police reported a second shooting, this time in the 7100 Block of Leetsdale Drive.

The Washington Virginia Vale neighborhood shooting sent one person to the hospital. Their condition is not known.

No suspect information for the two shootings was available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-electionresults2.png

Check latest election results | From across Colorado