Police in Ault still looking for witnesses after kidnapped girl from South Dakota was left in parking lot

AULT, Colo. — Detectives with the Ault Police Department were still looking for witnesses after a kidnapped girl from South Dakota was assaulted and left in a parking lot of the town.

Around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Ault officers were dispatched to a welfare check just north of town on Highway 85, where they found a girl. The girl told officers she was left in Ault by two men who had "taken her without consent" from Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The two men traveled to Colorado in a stolen vehicle, committing crimes along the way, according to Ault police. Overnight, the two men and the girl got into an argument in a parking lot in the 200 block of South Highway 85. One of the men pointed an "AR-15 style rifle" at the girl's head before assaulting her with the weapon, according to Ault PD.

The girl told officers that the men still had her friend, also a juvenile, without consent. Ault police said the vehicle was seen traveling to Fort Collins following the incident.

Nebraska State Patrol located the two men and the juvenile inside another stolen vehicle less than five hours after the search was initiated, according to Ault PD. The two men were arrested on multiple charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, aiding and abetting, child endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

They were identified Wednesday as Marquise Spotted Eagle, 20, and Davation Taylor, 23, both of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

While police in Ault are no longer looking for a VW Beetle, they said in a news release Wednesday they still need to talk to anyone who may have information about the events to come forward and speak to Detective Sergeant Shippy at 970-356-1212.