Police: Hundreds of juveniles take over Shops at Northfield in Denver, cause disturbances

DENVER — Police in Denver confirmed to Denver7 that a social media planned “takeover” event attracted hundreds of juveniles to the Shops at Northfield Sunday evening, where several of them caused disturbances.

The Denver Police Department said officers responded to the shopping center, located near Interstate 70 and Central Park Boulevard, around 6 p.m. Sunday and found approximately 300 juveniles gathered.

During the takeover event, the teenagers entered various businesses and engaged in physical altercations among themselves, causing disturbances, according to the department.

DPD said as officers began to disperse the group, some of them separated into smaller groups and provoked police in the area of Central Park Boulevard and E. 46th Street.

No arrests were made, and no damage was reported, according to Denver police. However, police said officers took a theft report of two items at a Northfield store.

The event was promoted on various social media sites.