Police: Denver man called 911 before officers found dead woman in home

DENVER — Police in Denver announced Monday the arrest of a man they say called police to his home, where officers later found his wife dead.

Herman Antonio Sisneros, 41, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of first-degree murder at his house in the 1500 block of S. Xavier Street in Denver's Mar Lee neighborhood.

Police said Sisneros called 911 around 11:40 a.m. Sunday and asked for officers to respond to his home, saying he would provide more information when they arrived.

When officers got to the house, they found the body of Sisneros’ wife, according to a DPD press release. A cause of death and the victim’s identity have yet to be released.

Shortly after the discovery, police said investigators on scene determined the woman's death was suspicious and took Sisneros into custody.

Before officers were dispatched to the home following the 911 call, police said a civilian emergency mental health team, known as STAR, was initially sent to the suspect's address to perform a welfare check.

The team radioed for an officer response after the victim’s body was found, according to DPD.

