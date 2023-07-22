Watch Now
Police: Armed suspects rob man, hit him with truck in Boulder

Posted at 5:12 PM, Jul 22, 2023
BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder are looking for two men wanted for robbery and a hit-and-run early Saturday morning.

Police said the two suspects robbed a man at gunpoint and then struck him with a truck.

The victim called 911 and was transported to Boulder Community Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

It happened around midnight near 4800 Baseline Road, according to police.

Police are looking for white male who was driving an early 2000’s Ford F250. The truck had a toolbox and construction equipment in the bed.

The second suspect is a Hispanic male who was driving a mid-2000’s gray 4-door mid-sized SUV.

Police are asking anyone with information about these vehicles or the suspects to call Detective Neuzil at 303-441-1904 referencing case number Case number 23-06953, or call Boulder Police Dispatch at 303-441-3333.

