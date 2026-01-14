Photos show gunpoint robbery in Denver; suspect sought

DENVER — Denver police on Wednesday released images of an armed robbery suspect, seeking the public's help to identify him.

The armed suspect robbed a victim in the 2500 block of N. Elm Street around 9:15 p.m. Monday, police said.

The photos police released Wednesday show the suspect holding the victim at gunpoint.

Denver police

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 18 years old, 5’08”, slim build, last seen wearing a gray hoodie and red shoes.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.