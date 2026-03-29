Person shot to death in downtown Denver, police say

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a downtown shooting that left one person dead Saturday night.

At around 7 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of 17th Street and Glenarm Place, discovering a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Once first responders arrived, they transported the victim to the hospital.

The victim was later pronounced deceased.

Authorities have not yet released the person's identity.

Police initially reported detaining a suspect but later said no arrest had been made.

Further details, including information about suspects, have not yet been released by investigators.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.