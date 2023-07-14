Watch Now
Person shot to death early Friday morning in Commerce City, police say

Posted at 1:29 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 15:29:43-04

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A homicide investigation is underway after police found a person shot to death at a home in Commerce City early Friday morning.

Officers with the Commerce City Police department responded to a home on E. 118th Ave. near the intersection with Moline St. shortly before 6 a.m. Friday on a report of a shots fired called at a home in the area.

Once on scene, officers found a person who had been shot to death.

The suspects in the shooting have not yet been arrested and the Commerce City Police Department Investigations Unit is investigating what led to the deadly shooting.

“This is an active, ongoing criminal investigation and contributing factors to the incident are still being determined,” a spokesperson for the department said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Commerce City Police Department Tip Line at (303) 289-3626.

