Person dies after shooting outside 7-Eleven in southwest Denver early Friday morning, police say

DENVER – A person has died following a shooting outside a 7-Eleven early Friday morning, according to a spokesperson with the Denver Police Department.

Few details about the shooting have been released by law enforcement, with police only saying it happened at a strip mall near the intersection of S. Sheridan Blvd. and W. Jewell Ave. shortly before 6 a.m. Friday.

The victim in the shooting – who has not been identified – was taken to a hospital with an unknown extent of injury but later died, according to a tweet from the police department shortly before 10 a.m.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

