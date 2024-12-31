Pedestrian struck, killed by suspected hit-and-run driver on I-70 near Elbert

ELBERT, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Interstate 70 near Elbert on Monday, according to Colorado State Patrol troopers.

The deadly crash happened at about 1:14 a.m. at milepost 349, troopers with the CSP said in a news release.

A preliminary investigation into the hit-and-run crash indicates that the man – who has not yet been identified pending notification to family – was in the westbound lanes of the highway when he was struck.

No other information about the crash was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this crash.