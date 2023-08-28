Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run; southbound Federal closed between Harvard and Hillside, DPD says

DENVER – A pedestrian was seriously injured late Monday morning in a hit-and-run crash that forced the closure of the southbound lanes of Federal Blvd., according to Denver police.

The pedestrian was reportedly struck near the intersection of W. Hillside Place and S. Federal Blvd. shortly before noon. The pedestrian – who was not identified by police – was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Their condition was not immediately known.

Southbound Federal Blvd. was closed between Harvard and Hillside, police said.

Alternate routes were advised.

A description of the suspect vehicle or the driver was not immediately available.

