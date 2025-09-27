Pedestrian killed in west Denver hit-and-run crash

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a hit-and-run crash Friday night that left a pedestrian dead in the city’s west side.

It happened at 10 p.m. on Federal Boulevard near W. 26th Avenue, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said a motorist struck and killed a person who was on foot and then took off.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the pedestrian’s identity at a later time.

Police have not said if the pedestrian was crossing the road at the time of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle that struck and killed the pedestrian fled in an unknown direction.

A description of the vehicle was not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.