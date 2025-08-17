Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pedestrian killed in NE Denver hit-and-run crash

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating after a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the 3600 block of N. Quebec Street.

Police said a vehicle driven by an unknown suspect struck and killed a person who was on foot in the area.

The driver took off after the crash.

The pedestrian died as a result of their injuries.

Their identity has not been released.

A description of the suspect vehicle was not available.

