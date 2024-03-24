Watch Now
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Thornton

Posted at 9:56 AM, Mar 24, 2024
THORNTON, Colo. — Police in Thornton are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a man walking early Sunday morning.

It happened in the 2500 block of E. 120th Avenue.

Police responded to the location around 6 a.m. and found a man deceased.

Police believe the victim was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle, a description of which was not available.

No other details were immediately available.

