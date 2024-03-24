Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — Police in Thornton are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a man walking early Sunday morning.
It happened in the 2500 block of E. 120th Avenue.
Police responded to the location around 6 a.m. and found a man deceased.
Police believe the victim was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle, a description of which was not available.
No other details were immediately available.
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.