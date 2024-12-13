Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run in Denver’s Sunnyside neighborhood, police say

DENVER — A pedestrian was injured and a hit-and-run driver is at-large following a crash in Denver’s Sunnyside neighborhood, a spokesperson with the Denver Police Department said Friday.

The crash happened Wednesday during the afternoon rush hour on W. 46th Ave. near the intersection with Shoshone St.

Police said “an unknown motorist” was driving westbound when they struck a pedestrian who was crossing on W. 46th. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being hit by the driver who left the scene of the crash without rendering aid, according to the department spokesperson.

The vehicle was described as a possibly white Toyota SUV. No other details about the suspect vehicle or the driver were immediately available.

In a news release, police said the vehicle may have minor damage to the front of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.