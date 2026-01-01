Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run crash in Denver Wednesday evening

DENVER — A pedestrian died following a hit-and-run crash in Denver on Wednesday evening, the police department says.

Denver police officers said the crash happened around W. Arizona Avenue and S. Federal Boulevard. It's not clear when it happened, but the Denver Police Department (DPD) posted about the crash on social media at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. On Thursday morning, DPD said the pedestrian had died at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. No information is currently available on the suspect driver or vehicle.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP-7867.