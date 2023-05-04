Parker PD arrest 25-year-old registered sex offender in Denver for sexual assault on a child

PARKER, Colo. — The Parker Police Department arrested a 25-year-old registered sex offender in Denver Thursday for sexual assault on a child.
Caleb Morrison Smith, 25, faces several charges, including:
- Sexual assault on a child — pattern of abuse
- Internet luring of a child with intent to exploit
- Internet sexual exploitation of a child
- Unlawful distribution/sale/dispense/transfer of a Schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance to a minor
- Unlawful distribution/sale/transfer of one ounce or less of marijuana to a minor
- Habitual sex offender
- Habitual offender
Parker PD received a tip on April 26 that Smith was allegedly luring a 14-year-old girl online. Investigators determined Smith had been communicating with and meeting with the victim since November 2022, according to the department.
Smith would allegedly bring the victim to his home in Louviers.
Smith is a registered sex offender. He was convicted of sexual assault of a child in October 2019 and sexual exploitation of a child — possession of sexually exploitative material in March 2021, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Parker PD believes there could be additional victims. Anyone with information about Smith — or if you believe your child may be a victim — is asked to contact Detective Shannon Brukbacher at 303.805.6523 or sbrukbacher@parkeronline.org.