Parker man dies after crash in Aurora over the weekend; speed believed to be a factor, police say

AURORA, Colo. — A man is dead and a woman was injured following a crash in Aurora where speed may have been a contributing factor, according to police.

‘Officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash involving two people in a 1995 Chevrolet Corvette on Interstate 225 and 6th Avenue on Sunday night. The vehicle had apparently veered off the left side of the road and rolled over, police said in a news release.

The passenger of the car – a woman – survived and was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown. The driver – only identified as a 21-year-old man from Parker – was declared dead at the scene.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and the man's name, along with the official cause and manner of death will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's office once family has been notified.

Any witnesses, or anyone with dash cam footage who has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

Aurora police said this is the 18th traffic-related death of 2023.