Parker man convicted of drugging, sexually assaulting 4 women he met on dating apps

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A Parker man has been convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting several women he met on dating apps over a span of nearly 10 years, according to a spokesperson with the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

David Kats, 56, was found guilty of 17 counts by a Douglas County jury in connection with the crimes. At least 12 of those counts were for sexual assault.

Each of the four victims testified in court that after being served drinks by Kats, they blacked out and later realized they had been sexually assaulted, a news release states. A search of Kats’ house by Parker police “uncovered numerous substances used to incapacitate victims.”

Prosecutors said the women ultimately discovered one another through posts on the “Are We Dating the Same Guy” Facebook group. After comparing their experiences, they contacted Parker police, leading to the investigation.

“During the trial, Kats claimed the sexual encounters were consensual and denied any wrongdoing, despite several text messages from the victims confronting him and expressing concern they had been drugged,” the release states.

Kats will be sentenced April 23. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.