Pair arrested after 2019 grisly murder of Franktown woman

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday the arrest of two suspects in connection with the 2019 cold case murder of Kimberly Bell.

Javier "Alex" Martell, 30, and Jennifer Bremer, 38, were each charged in the case stemming from the July 22, 2019, murder of the 51-year-old Bell, who was living with her sister in Franktown when she disappeared.

Martell was booked into the Douglas County Detention Center last Thursday and is facing two counts of first-degree murder. Bremer is facing accessory to crime and one count of identity theft.

According to a grand jury indictment, Martell allegedly choked Bell to death in the back of the victim's rental car on July 22, 2019, inside a parking garage at RTD's Lincoln Street Station.

The victim’s body was then chopped into pieces, placed into garbage bags, and left in a dumpster behind an Estes Park veterinarian’s office, according to the indictment.

The documents indicate that Martell, Bremer and Bell were involved with drugs, including methamphetamine. Bell, who was driving a rental car, had invited the two suspects along the day she was killed to go car shopping.

The three eventually ended up at the parking garage at the Lincoln Street Station, where Martell allegedly grabbed Bell from the driver’s seat and dragged her to the back of the vehicle, where she was choked to death, according to the indictment.

Martell then instructed Bremer to drive with Bell’s lifeless body in the back, the indictment read. During this time, Bremer asked Martell if he had killed Bell, and he replied, “I guess I did,” according to the indictment.

After killing Bell, the two drove the victim’s rental car to a location near Estes Park and parked. Martell allegedly left the vehicle with Bell’s body and an axe, returning a short time later wearing only his boxers, according to the indictment.

Bell was reported missing by her sister on Aug. 19, 2019. The case was handled as a missing person investigation until it was assigned to the sheriff's office cold case unit in 2021, the indictment read.