Owners of Durango restaurant plead guilty to federal income tax evasion

DURANGO, Colo. — The owners of a downtown Durango restaurant pleaded guilty to federal income tax evasion, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Monday.

During the tax years 2014 through 2019, Kenneth and Suzanne Fusco "willfully overstated their business expenses" to reduce their tax liability, the U.S. Attorney's Office said, citing the plea agreement. The two would categorize personal expenses as "customer supplies" on their accounting software, the office continued.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the couple had unreported business income totaling $933,586, which resulted in a tax loss to the government of $160,536.

The two plead guilty to federal income tax evasion on October 13 and are scheduled to be sentenced on February 6, 2023.

The Fuscos face a prison sentence ranging from 12 to 41 months, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The couple also faces restitution of $160,536, and a fine ranging from $5,500 to $55,000, plus interest and penalties, the office continued.