One man killed, another injured in Aurora double shooting early Friday morning

AURORA, Colo. – A man is dead and another one was injured following an overnight shooting in Aurora, according to police.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at E. Exposition Avenue near the intersection with S. Havana Street at around 12:35 a.m. At the scene, officers discovered two men with apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment where one of them was pronounced deceased, according to Aurora police. His identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office after family has been notified.

The other victim was only identified as a 35-year-old man. His condition remains unknown at this time.

Investigators say the circumstances leading up to the hooting are still under investigation and detectives are actively pursuing leads. No arrests had been made as of Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and may remain anonymous.