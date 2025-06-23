Watch Now
CrimeCrime

Actions

One man dies, two Colorado Springs police officers on administrative leave after shooting Monday

One man is dead and two police officers are on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting on the southeast side of Colorado Springs Monday morning.
A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting Monday in Colorado Springs
Officer-Involved Shooting
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Law enforcement is investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning on the southeast side of the city, involving Colorado Springs police officers.

The shooting took place at the Antero Apartments along South Murray Boulevard at a block along Michelle Court in the complex.

Colorado Springs police officers were called to the area around 1:00 a.m. after reports of a disturbance at the apartment complex.

Watch what we know from the scene on Monday morning

When officers arrived, they said they found a man holding a firearm. After engaging the man, that's when police said he raised the weapon toward them, shooting one round.

Two officers returned fire, each shooting at least one round. Colorado Springs police said the man died. No officers were injured during the shooting.

The officers involved are on leave, and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is taking control of the investigation per state law.

CSPD does not have a motive for the shooting they could release, and are talking with neighbors to learn more about who the man was. The man's identity has not yet been released.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said that within 21 days, body camera footage from this incident will be released in a significant event video briefing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
YV ARVADA PROMO.jpg

Denver7 | Your Voice

Denver7 | Your Voice: What stories need to be heard in Arvada?