One man dies, two Colorado Springs police officers on administrative leave after shooting Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Law enforcement is investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning on the southeast side of the city, involving Colorado Springs police officers.

The shooting took place at the Antero Apartments along South Murray Boulevard at a block along Michelle Court in the complex.

Colorado Springs police officers were called to the area around 1:00 a.m. after reports of a disturbance at the apartment complex.

Watch what we know from the scene on Monday morning

When officers arrived, they said they found a man holding a firearm. After engaging the man, that's when police said he raised the weapon toward them, shooting one round.

Two officers returned fire, each shooting at least one round. Colorado Springs police said the man died. No officers were injured during the shooting.

The officers involved are on leave, and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is taking control of the investigation per state law.

**HAPPENING NOW**

CSPD is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 1400 block of Michelle Court. All officers involved are uninjured. PIO Responding. Media staging will be in the Safeway Parking lot at 1425 South Murray Boulevard. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) June 23, 2025

CSPD does not have a motive for the shooting they could release, and are talking with neighbors to learn more about who the man was. The man's identity has not yet been released.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said that within 21 days, body camera footage from this incident will be released in a significant event video briefing.